Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.