Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06605297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00274443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.37 or 0.00745335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00068247 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00444468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00390837 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

