Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHEXY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

AHEXY opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

