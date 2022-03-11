adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €353.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €353.00 ($383.70) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €308.67 ($335.51).

ADS opened at €197.08 ($214.22) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €235.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €262.34. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

