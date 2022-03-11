adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €345.00 ($375.00) to €340.00 ($369.57) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $110.75 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

