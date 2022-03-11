Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Brokerages expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full-year sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ads-Tec Energy.

ADSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

ADSE opened at $7.90 on Friday. Ads-Tec Energy has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53.

About Ads-Tec Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

