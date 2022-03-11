AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.