Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.