Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Reduced by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after acquiring an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38.

NYSE:A traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $130.31. 1,815,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,347. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

