Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Agiliti reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.96. 1,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

