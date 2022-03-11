AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of RERE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,831. AiHuiShou International has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.