Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 34,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,695,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

