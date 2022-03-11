Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,331. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

