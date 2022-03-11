Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

AIRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Airsculpt Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,296. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,955,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airsculpt Technologies (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.