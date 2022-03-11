Akash Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $927,506.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Akash Network has a market cap of $122.50 million and approximately $927,506.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.08 or 0.06631938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,457.34 or 1.00065360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

