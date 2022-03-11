Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Head-To-Head Survey

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.45 $898.88 million $0.34 2.94 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.66 $3.13 million $1.17 11.10

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.96% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp beats Akbank T.A.S. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S. (Get Rating)

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

