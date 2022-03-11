Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

KERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of KERN opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

