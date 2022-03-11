Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Alarm.com worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,807,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 11.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

