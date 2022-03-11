Alasdair (Al) Breach Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.76) per share, for a total transaction of £48,700 ($63,810.27).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 13th, Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 6,142 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,579 ($20.69) per share, with a total value of £96,982.18 ($127,073.09).

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 1,136 ($14.88) on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 960 ($12.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,696 ($22.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,459.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,529.89.

About Bank of Georgia Group (Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.