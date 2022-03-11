Alliance Global Partners Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $3.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 498.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 104,468 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 5.6% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

