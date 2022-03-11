Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of AMOT opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

