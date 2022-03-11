Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $444.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

