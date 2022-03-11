AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $305,631.55 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00.

AlloVir stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. 186,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,910. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AlloVir by 67,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

