Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black Sells 60,000 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00.

MDRX stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

