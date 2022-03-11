Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allstate’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. The company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. Its rising debt level leads to expanding interest expenses. At 2021-end, long-term debt amounted to $7,976 million, while the cash balance was only at $763 million. The COVID-induced supply chain shortage is likely to keep raising costs for its auto insurance business, further reducing car insurance underwriting income. Inflation is likely to keep pushing insurance prices higher. With relaxed travel bans, millions of cars are hitting the roads, raising claims and repair costs for insurers. Also, rising costs and non-catastrophe losses in auto and homeowners’ insurance are affecting its profit levels. Given these headwinds, Allstate is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

