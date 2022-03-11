Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,321,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average is $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

