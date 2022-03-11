Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $350.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.72 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

