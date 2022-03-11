Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 65.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

