Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,822.53 and traded as low as $2,601.79. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,677.32, with a volume of 1,610,975 shares.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,604 shares of company stock worth $259,190,051. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,714.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,821.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

