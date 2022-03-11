Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 20.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.95 million and a P/E ratio of -79.09. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

