Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATRWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.