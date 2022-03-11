Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $46.00. The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 3287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

