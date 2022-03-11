Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amdocs by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $98,473,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,918,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after acquiring an additional 520,523 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 493,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,716. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

