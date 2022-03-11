American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 46,167 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
About American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC)
