American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 83.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,244,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 246,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 138.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 382,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 222,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 226.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

