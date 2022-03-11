American International Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

