American International Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in International Game Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 356,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 55.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after buying an additional 1,506,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after buying an additional 607,451 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,425,000 after buying an additional 418,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.04. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.