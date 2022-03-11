American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Editas Medicine worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

