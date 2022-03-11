American International Group Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $82.50 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

