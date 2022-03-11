American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Down 67.4% in February

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMIH stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. American International has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

About American International (Get Rating)

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

