American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMS stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

