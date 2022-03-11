American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMS stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)
