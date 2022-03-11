American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $232.80 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $205.66 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

