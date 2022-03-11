Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.89

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 323936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.
The firm has a market cap of C$333.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARG)
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
