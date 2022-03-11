Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.89

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 323936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$333.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,316.48. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$644,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,926,100 shares in the company, valued at C$24,329,543. Insiders have sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822 over the last ninety days.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

