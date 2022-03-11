Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ames National has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.
About Ames National (Get Rating)
Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.
