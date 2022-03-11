Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ames National has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $217.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ames National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

