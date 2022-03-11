Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

