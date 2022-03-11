AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.26

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AMS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ams AG will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

