Analysts Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

