Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $351,223,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.47. 455,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,594. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

