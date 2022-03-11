Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,643. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.31. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $176.43 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

