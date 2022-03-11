Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. U.S. Physical Therapy also posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

